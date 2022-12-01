Lauren Martin

Hello, Laid-back Gardeners. How about this Texas-style swing in temperature this past week; 40s to 80s. So, my fall garden is at rest right now and my herb garden is established and growing. Thus, opening my daydreaming window about spring. I like to try at least one new thing in my garden every year. This year I am going to try a mustard seed tree. It’s not really a tree, it’s more of a bush that can grow up to the height of up to 20 feet with about the same spread. Some can even reach 30 ft in ideal conditions. They’re best in zones 10a-11. They come from arid climates and can handle poor soil and are drought and heat tolerant. I’m willing to experiment with “two out of three ain’t bad’. Once planted in the ground, weekly watering will be needed that first summer. Stop watering that following fall to encourage the development of a deep tap root. This will sustain the plant during periods of drought. They make a good looking multi-stemmed bush with occasional trimming needed to keep desired shape. I plan on trimming mine to look like a multi-stemmed tree, looking like a multi-stemmed Pride of Houston Yaupon. It will need protection in the winter. If this experiment makes it and mustard seeds are produced, we will need mustard making recipes.
So, join me on this experiment and/or send me something new that you have tried – I’d love to hear about it.
My email is thelaidbackgardenerlauren@gmail.com.
TTFN
