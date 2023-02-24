Lauren Martin

“The hope of the future is at the heart of gardening.” Marina Schinz
Hello laid-back gardeners, Warm season vegetable planting season is upon us! In the next two weeks or so will be an optimum time to get your tomato plants in the ground. The evening temperatures are between 60 – 75 and the daytime temps are less than 90 degrees. Tomato plants need this range in temp to “set fruit”. This means for it to flower blossom and the little flower to start turning into a little, green, round fruit. If we get a random little cool front that drops the temp below 58 degrees, you may want to consider covering them with a row-cover sheet. This will also help to protect them if a good wind comes down the cool front. Once planted, I water mine in a bit then follow up with a good drench of diluted seaweed fertilizer (you know my favorite all-purpose fertilizer) for a nice boost.
I will repeat this process again in about 2 weeks. Usually by mid-March you can start planting your warm season vegetables and continue planting them into April. Hold off on any melons for now; the soil still needs to warm up more for them. Suggestions for a spring/summer garden might include: beans (pole or bush), corm, cucumbers, eggplant, garlic, melons, okra, peppers (sweet and hot) squashes, tomatillos, zucchini, and etc. Pumpkins are actually planted in the summer time for a fall harvest. So, check on the length of days until harvest on the variety you choose. I recommend mulching your vegetable beds not only to conserve water, but also to keep the soil cool and reduce weeds.
Watering in the morning is preferable than evening because it allows the sun to dry up any water on the leaves which is way to introduce bacterial issues into you plants. This time is also the best times to harvest any vegetables and herbs. They are at the top of their game after a cool evening and herbs are at the height of their flavor. It’s a twofer – water and harvest. As always, I can be reached at thelaidbackgardenerlauren@gmail.com.TTFN
Lauren Martin is a Texas Master Gardener.
