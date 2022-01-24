While acknowledging the existence of the persistent COVID virus, participants in the annual celebration of Lamar Day will gather in Richmond's historic Morton Cemetery this Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
The Sons of the Republic of Texas, the Daughters of the Republic of Texas, the City of Richmond, the Morton Masonic Lodge and other organizations will be represented in a ceremony staged at the burial site of Mirabeau B. Lamar.
As the second president of the Republic of Texas, Lamar in January 1839 supported and signed an act of the Texas Congress that reserved three leagues of land in each county to be used to pay for a public school system in Texas. For this achievement, Lamar is remembered in state history as the Father of Texas Education.
Lamar Day was inaugurated a decade ago to locally recognize this and other legislative accomplishments of Lamar that occurred in the same week.
Born in Georgia in 1798, Lamar first earned fame in Texas as the cavalry commander of the Sam Houston-led Texas revolutionary army that won independence from Mexico at the pivotal Battle of San Jacinto.
Following a series of appointments within the new Republic of Texas government, he was elected its first vice president in 1836 and second president two years later.
Lamar died at his plantation home in Richmond on Dec. 19, 1859.
We salute the patriotic groups -- made up of our own friends and neighbors -- who perpetuate this important salute to Texas and Fort Bend County history.
