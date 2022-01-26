Mirabeau B. Lamar's legacy was celebrated on Wednesday morning with crowd-pleasing recitals, a firing of muskets by the Texian Army and Brazoria Historical Militia and the traditional laying of a wreath in front of Lamar's grave in Morton Cemetery. Richmond Mayor Becky Haas proclaimed the week Mirabeau B. Lamar Week in Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.