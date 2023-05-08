Rosenberg, Texas – As many school districts are facing staff shortages, Lamar CISD continues to take a proactive approach with “Grow Your Own” initiatives that provide employees with rewarding opportunities to develop professional skills
and certifications for continued education.
The District will host a Job Fair to hire teachers, librarians, counselors, teacher aides, and more on Thursday, May 11 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Reading Junior High located at 8101 FM 762, Richmond, Texas 77469. Representatives from District campuses, iTeach, University of Houston – Victoria, and the District’s Talent Development Department will be in attendance.
Some professional development programs offered by the District include:
iTeach for employees seeking alternative certification
University of Houston-Victoria Jags Teach provides a student-teacher residency
University of Houston-Victoria Voice Program is an accelerated certification program
Grand Canyon University cohorts for Bachelor and Doctoral candidates
Highly Qualified Paraprofessional Academy which is a comprehensive training event
University of Houston - Victoria fast-track master's cohort hybrid program for a Master of Education in Administration and Texas Principal Certification
Recently, the first iTeach cohort member and paraprofessional Melissa Carpenter was offered a teaching position at Leaman Junior High.
Carpenter’s Principal Stacy Boarman said, “Part of being a leader at Lamar CISD is having a passion for people by developing self and others. When I heard about the opportunity to help our talented paraprofessionals become certified teachers, I knew I had to encourage Melissa to get involved. I know she is going to have a positive impact and will truly make a difference for those who will be fortunate enough to call her ‘teacher’.”
