Rosenberg, Texas – As many school districts are facing staff shortages, Lamar CISD continues to take a proactive approach with “Grow Your Own” initiatives that provide employees with rewarding opportunities to develop professional skills

and certifications for continued education.

The District will host a Job Fair to hire teachers, librarians, counselors, teacher aides, and more on Thursday, May 11 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Reading Junior High located at 8101 FM 762, Richmond, Texas 77469. Representatives from District campuses, iTeach, University of Houston – Victoria, and the District’s Talent Development Department will be in attendance.

Some professional development programs offered by the District include:

·

iTeach for employees seeking alternative certification

·

