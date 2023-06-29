It’s disheartening to see the lack of vision and considering the current heat situation, the lack of compassion by people actively campaigning against the city’s splash pad.
Please consider carefully who best represents your interests and the interests of your children when voting. You, the voters, should decide what is best for you and your family and not politicians.
Rudy Guerrero
Former Rosenberg Parks and Recreation Committee Member
