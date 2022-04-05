La Cocina Mexican Restaurant Begins Planning 15th Annual Cinco de Mayo Celebration Benefiting Fort Bend Seniors Meals on Wheels

RICHMOND — La Cocina Mexican Restaurant and Catering is gearing up for its 15th Annual Cinco de Mayo fundraiser benefiting Fort Bend Seniors Meals on Wheels (FBS). Nearly 300 people are expected to attend the event, held at La Cocina in Richmond on Saturday, May 7 from 5:00 - 10:30 pm.
“One of the sayings we’ve come to adopt as a team is “hunger never takes a holiday” – and in the past two years, we’ve learned it also doesn’t stop for a freeze or a pandemic “One of the sayings we’ve come to adopt as a team is ‘hunger never takes a holiday’ – and in the past two years, we’ve learned it also doesn’t stop for a freeze or a pandemic. We’ve delivered nearly 800,000 meals over the last two years, and each week the pandemic has continued, we've added older adults who have nowhere else to turn for a meal to our programs. The numbers of those in need in our community just continues to rise,” says FBS Deputy Executive Director, Leah Ghobrial. “The generosity and commitment of our local community and businesses like La Cocina ensures that we can continue to support our senior neighbors, despite what challenges may come our way.”
Fort Bend Seniors provides hot, home-delivered meals to nearly 1,300 senior citizens daily, many who live alone and cannot prepare their own meals. In addition, FBS offers older adults meals at 7 congregate centers as well as transportation to and from the centers, fitness classes, recreational activities, case management, emergency meals, and more.
Andres Novoa first learned about Fort Bend Seniors and its mission to feed local seniors in 2005. Learning that local elders struggle to afford or prepare meals launched one the longest running fundraisers for Fort Bend Seniors. The pandemic’s impact on seniors has only strengthened his commitment.
“The pandemic has been hard for everyone in our community, but especially difficult for seniors who already struggle with limited resources and support. We’re blessed to be living and working in a county with such incredible organizations, like Fort Bend Seniors, and filled with generous people who want to give back,” said owner Andres Novoa. “At La Cocina, we are thrilled to be able to host the 15th annual Cinco de Mayo, and invite the community to come out, have a good time, and help us crush hunger among our seniors in Fort Bend County!”
The event will include music, silent and live auctions, raffle drawings, drink specials and delicious Tex-Mex cuisine, all festively decorated for Cinco de Mayo. While the event takes place in Richmond, donations and proceeds will be used to serve seniors across Fort Bend and Waller counties. Everyone is welcome to join the celebration and support a worthy cause.
Individual VIP tickets can be purchased for $150 each, or VIP table are available ranging in price from $575 for a table for four to $1250 for a table for 10. If unable to attend the event, additional contributions and donations are still welcome. For ticket purchase, please contact Andres Novoa at 281.460.6479 and make checks payable to La Cocina Mexican Restaurant or purchase online through fortbendseniors.org. Donations (not tickets) are tax-deductible if donated directly to Fort Bend Seniors.
Fort Bend Seniors Meals on Wheels, a United Way Agency, is committed to helping seniors remain independent by enhancing their quality of life through services and resources. FBS provides hot, home-delivered meals to more than 1,300 senior citizens daily, many who live alone and cannot prepare their own meals. In addition, FBS offers older adults meals from 12 congregate sites – or community centers, transportation to and from the centers, health screenings and recreational activities.
Fort Bend Seniors is qualified under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Service Code as a non-profit corporation, and as such contributions are tax deductible to the fullest extent as allowed by law. For more information about Fort Bend Seniors Meals on Wheels, visit www.fortbendseniors.org.
