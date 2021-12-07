Kolkhorst Receives "Big Voice for Little Texans" Award

AUSTIN — Texas CASA has honored State Senator Lois W. Kolkhorst (R-Brenham) with the "Big Voice for Little Texans" Award for her legislation to reform and improve residential treatment centers that house children and youth in foster care with higher needs. Texas CASA also recognized her leadership on securing increased state funding to support CASA programs and to support the ongoing rollout of Community-Based Care in Texas.
“Child abuse and neglect have no place in Texas and I am proud to work with organizations like CASA to be an advocate for our most fragile young people across the state," said Kolkhorst. "This is an issue that should bring every Texan together, to shine a light in the darkness and offer hope to struggling children and families and give them hope for a brighter future.”
During the 86th Legislature, Senator Kolkhorst who Chairs the Senate Committee of Health & Human Services passedSenate Bill 781 that raises standards for Residential Treatment Centers (RTC) in conformance with the federal Family First Act. The bill also provides more regulatory authority for dealing with RTCs that don’t meet required standards, it requires greater community engagement and planning when an RTC is seeking licensure, and it strengthens child safety and runaway prevention procedures at these facilities.
Senator Kolkhorst was also the key decision maker in supporting an increase in CASA funding of $1.75 million a year, funding that is absolutely vital to supporting the 72 CASA programs statewide and their efforts to serve as many children in foster care as possible.
