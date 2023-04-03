Darryl Humphrey Sr.

Almost four months after he was criminally indicted, Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr. will discuss his legal troubles with the city council.

Humphrey, who was indicted in December on one count of failing or refusing to turn over public records as required by law, will also discuss why the city is paying his legal fees.

The council meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Kendleton Church of God Educational Building, 619 FM 2919.

The meeting is open to the public.

The agenda calls for the council to discuss many issues that have come up over the past several months regarding the mayor and the way the city is run.

For instance, the council will discuss the minutes for city council workshop held on Nov. 1, 2022. Some council members said the minutes included errors and they want the minutes to truly reflect what happened at the meeting.

At the last council meeting, council member Carolyn Jenkins said she had a problem with the November minutes.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.