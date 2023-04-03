Almost four months after he was criminally indicted, Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr. will discuss his legal troubles with the city council.
Humphrey, who was indicted in December on one count of failing or refusing to turn over public records as required by law, will also discuss why the city is paying his legal fees.
The council meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Kendleton Church of God Educational Building, 619 FM 2919.
The meeting is open to the public.
The agenda calls for the council to discuss many issues that have come up over the past several months regarding the mayor and the way the city is run.
For instance, the council will discuss the minutes for city council workshop held on Nov. 1, 2022. Some council members said the minutes included errors and they want the minutes to truly reflect what happened at the meeting.
At the last council meeting, council member Carolyn Jenkins said she had a problem with the November minutes.
Jenkins noted that the Nov. 1 minutes stated the city’s 2022-23 budget had been approved; however, she said the council did not vote on approving the spending plan.
“We voted to amend the budget but we never approved it,” she said.
Council member Etta Patterson agreed.
The council is also scheduled to discuss the minutes for the regular city council meeting held on Dec.13.
Council members said those minutes contained errors as well.
The council is also scheduled on Tuesday to review financial reports for the months of December 2022, January 2023, February 2023 and March 2023. The December, January and February reports were not ready for review at the last council meeting.
The Tuesday night agenda also calls for:
Discussion of the indictment and how it affect[s] the city. Requested to be placed on the agenda by council member Jenkins.
Discussion of the city criminal insurances, and how the city is planning on paying legal fees. Requested to be placed on the agenda by Jenkins. Humphrey wrote a $5,000 check on the city’s account to a private attorney to represent him in his outstanding criminal case without council approval.
Discussion of bringing back the city bookkeeper also questions when did [the city] hire a new bookkeeper. Requested to be placed on the agenda by Jenkins. Humphrey fired the bookkeeper in January. The accountant told the council in an email that she had been fired after she raised concerns about improper bookkeeping at city hall and what she considered improper use of city credit cards and city checks.
Discussion of the subpoena, and whether the city has complied. Requested to be placed on the agenda by Jenkins. The Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office has subpoenaed a copy of the 2022-23 Kendleton budget.
City Attorney Grady Randle notified Humphrey and the city secretary on Jan. 13 to immediately provide a copy of the 2022-23 spending plan to him so that he could forward it to the district attorney’s office.
Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton told The Herald he could neither confirm nor deny existence of the subpoena; however, when told the subpoena was mentioned in an email, Middleton said, “That’s unfortunate.”
Middleton refused to discuss why his office wanted to see the city’s 2022-23 spending plan.
Discussion of all bills and city accounts. Requested to be placed on the agenda by Jenkins. Some council members say they haven’t reviewed city financial reports in months if not years, nor have they have reviewed and approved check registers — a list of city checks.
Discussion city council coming [to] the city hall. Requested to be placed on the agenda by Jenkins. Some council members say they have been told they are not welcome to visit city hall at certain times and when they do their visits are recorded.
Discussion of all city documents loan grants. Requested to be placed on the agenda by Jenkins.
Discussion of protocol [for] signing checks. Requested to be placed on the agenda by Jenkins. Presently, the mayor signs all city checks and they are countersigned by the city secretary without council approval.
Discussion of making sure that city council gets agenda and documents 72 hours before all meetings. Requested to be placed on the agenda by Jenkins. Oftentimes, council members do not receive meeting agendas or council meeting paperwork until they arrive at the meetings. At last month’s meeting, council members arrived and were handed all the minutes of meetings from November-January and were asked to immediately approve them. Jenkins objected, saying she needed time to study the minutes.
Discussion of ordinances from November through December tabled items. Requested to be placed on the agenda by council member Sherrie Schulze. Those ordinances include the 2022-23 city budget, which was required to be forwarded to the state by Nov. 30. Council members said they did not approve the spending plan, although the meetings of the November meeting say the budget was adopted.
Discussion of voting on last closed session meeting. Requested to be placed on the agenda by Schulze. The council met behind closed doors to discuss the possible termination of the city secretary. The discussion grew heated and in open session the council took no action on the matter. However, council members say the mayor unilaterally placed the city secretary on three months probation for her public outburst at the post office. Council members believe they should have voted on the issue in public following the closed door session.
Discussion of members [that] need assistance retrieving their emails for the city. Requested to be placed on the agenda by council member Sherrie Schulze. Some council members say they often cannot use their city email accounts.
Discussion of current update on the audit that was to be completed by January 2023. Requested to be placed on the agenda by council member Sherrie Schulze.
Discussion of city of Kendleton charter type a general law council relationship policy. Requested to be placed on the agenda by council member Etta Patterson. Some members of the council accuse the mayor of making decisions without their approval. They say he has told them the city is a “Strong Mayor City,” which gives him authority to hire and fire city employees and contractors, or sign checks without council approval. The council members say the city is considered a “General Law City,” and the mayor cannot make such decisions without council approval.
Discussion of public records request, and if the city has complied with their request. Requested to be placed on the agenda by Jenkins.
Humphrey was indicted in December after prosecutors said he failed or refused to turn over public records as required under state law.
The criminal case against Humphrey was filed one year after a Kendleton businessman filed for public records under the Texas Public Information Act.
Todd Doucet, who owns the Lazy K RV Park in Kendleton, said he was in the process of building a shed to house a washer and dryer for his customers in 2001 when he received a cease-and-desist notice from the city of Kendleton.
Doucet said he asked the mayor to provide proof of a city ordinance that prohibited the building of the shed but Humphrey refused to provide it.
Later that year, the city increased his water rates from $100 to $700 per month.
Once again, Humphrey refused to provide Doucet with the city ordinance that allowed for the steep increase, Doucet told The Herald.
Doucet hired an attorney to help him resolve the issues. The attorney sought the ordinances and other public records through the Texas Public Information Act.
The Act requires the city to produce the public records or seek a ruling from the Texas Attorney General.
The city has 10 business days to respond to the request.
The city of Kendleton did not produce the records and did not seek an attorney general’s ruling.
After investigating the matter, the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office offered Humphrey another opportunity to provide the records to Doucet. In December, the DA presented the case to a grand jury, which indicted Humphrey on the Class A misdemeanor offense.
Humphrey told The Herald he has turned over all the documents Doucet asked for. Humphrey also told The Herald that he personally provided Doucet a copy of the city ordinance that allowed the city to increase his utility rates when Doucet first asked for the ordinance.
Because the offense concerns a public servant, if Humphrey is convicted of the charge, even though it is a misdemeanor, he would be forced to step down as mayor.
Humphrey’s next court hearing is set for 9 a.m. May 4.
