Darryl Humphrey Sr.

Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr. will head back to court on Thursday to see whether or not he will face jail time for failing to turn over public records as required by law.

Humphrey was criminally indicted in February after prosecutors said he failed or refused to turn over public records as required under the Texas Public Information Act.

Violating the act is a Class B misdemeanor offense punishable by up to six months in jail and/or a fine not to exceed $4,000.

According to the indictment, Humphrey, in his capacity as mayor, failed or refused to turn over or allow access to or copying of documents concerning city contracts, city ordinances, city payments, and more to Todd Doucet, owner of Lazy K RV Park.

Doucet told The Herald that the city of Kendleton unfairly raised the water rates of his RV park by 600% — from $100 per month to $700 per month — but the city wouldn’t provide him documentation for the reason, such as the city ordinance authorizing the increase.

Doucet said he asked the mayor to provide him proof that the rate hike was authorized by the city, Humphrey laughed in his face.

Doucet said he hired an attorney, who filed a Texas Open Records request with the city and Humphrey, and it was never answered or complied with, even though the Texas Attorney General’s office sided with him.

