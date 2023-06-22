Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr. will head back to court on Thursday to see whether or not he will face jail time for failing to turn over public records as required by law.
Humphrey was criminally indicted in February after prosecutors said he failed or refused to turn over public records as required under the Texas Public Information Act.
Violating the act is a Class B misdemeanor offense punishable by up to six months in jail and/or a fine not to exceed $4,000.
According to the indictment, Humphrey, in his capacity as mayor, failed or refused to turn over or allow access to or copying of documents concerning city contracts, city ordinances, city payments, and more to Todd Doucet, owner of Lazy K RV Park.
Doucet told The Herald that the city of Kendleton unfairly raised the water rates of his RV park by 600% — from $100 per month to $700 per month — but the city wouldn’t provide him documentation for the reason, such as the city ordinance authorizing the increase.
Doucet said he asked the mayor to provide him proof that the rate hike was authorized by the city, Humphrey laughed in his face.
Doucet said he hired an attorney, who filed a Texas Open Records request with the city and Humphrey, and it was never answered or complied with, even though the Texas Attorney General’s office sided with him.
Doucet’s attorney told the Attorney General that Humphrey refused to comply with the open records request and cursed the open record request.
The Texas AG notified the city by letter to provide the documents or explain why they were withholding the records.
However; neither the city nor Humphrey responded to the AG letter as requested, which led to the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s office investigating the matter and the subsequent criminal indictment.
Humphrey told The Herald that he couldn’t talk about the issue. However, he did say that many of his citizens pay far more for water service for their single-family residence than the Lazy K RV Park did for all its hook-ups.
A grand jury is presently investigating whether or not Humphrey abused his office by raising Doucet’s water rates.
Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton’s office warned Humphrey in a letter in May that he could be charged with official oppression if he cannot prove the rate hike was legal.
Official oppression is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $4,000 fine.
Earlier this month, the city of Kendleton agreed to rescind the RV park’s higher water rate.
Doucet told The Herald he paid a little over $80 for water service in May, thanks to the district attorney’s office.
Doucet figures he has spent an additional $10,000 on water service at his RV park since the rate was raised in November 2021.
