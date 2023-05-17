Response to the Ft. Bend Herald
Since January, The Ft. Bend Herald has published headlines or editorials about me or the City of Kendleton 19 times, basically every edition in the last 4 months. With the latest editorial, “We Hang Pirates”, I feel compelled to set the record straight as far as the city is concerned. Any defense of myself will be done at the courthouse where it should be.
The headline on April 20th stated that the city secretary received an 85% raise. FALSE.
A simple review of her checks and payroll records reflect she received a 13% raise after being employed two years and in addition, taking on more responsibility including the water department.
The headline on April 30th stated that the city made a charge on eBay inferring that the purchase was not a legitimate city purchase. FASLE.
The City purchased a used bladed bucket to clean out ditches. The price for a new one was over $3,000. The city secretary found a used one on eBay for $1,074 at half the price, thereby saving the city money.
The story on April 9th said that the city council was kept in the dark as to the charges. FALSE.
