On Tuesday, May 2, the Kendleton City Council held a public hearing on annexing property that had already been annexed.
One week later, the council voted for a second time to annex the property — including one parcel that belongs to the mayor’s son.
The council voted Tuesday, May 9, 3-2 to bring the seven pieces of property into the city limits.
Voting in favor were council members George Starks, Lester Aldridge and Etta Patterson. Voting against the measure were Sherrie Schulze and Carolyn Jenkins.
Why the item was placed on the agenda was not explained at the meeting, according to those who attended.
It may have been placed on the agenda because some members of the council said the city had not annexed the property as Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr. reported at the May 2 public hearing.
Some citizens who attended the public hearing on the proposed annexation on Tuesday, May 2, were shocked and dismayed to find out the council had already voted to annex the parcels in February.
Humphrey told citizens the community had always annexed the property prior to holding public hearings on the annexation.
“The process is, that the council votes to do it and then you go through the hearing process,” Humphrey told the audience at the May 2 meeting. “It’s already been approved to be annexed in. Tonight’s just an opportunity for people to voice their opinions on the annexation. It seems like an awkward way that it is being done. It seems like it should be done in reverse, and that’s how I thought years ago (it should be done).
Council votes to annex property
“But the city council voted to approve it. It’s been approved months ago, but we have to make sure to go through the hearings to make sure to get everything right,” Humphrey explained at the May 2 public hearing. “So we’re going through the hearing process so that everybody can come and voice their opinions, like you are doing tonight, and once the hearings are over, basically, the properties can be filed and come in (to the city).”
That didn’t sit well with many who attended the May 2 hearing in order to see exactly who owned the property about to be annexed and where the properties were located.
A legal announcement placed in The Herald about the Tuesday, May 2, public hearing only mentioned tracts and surveys and did not include the names of owners or what streets and roadways the property bordered.
One of the properties belongs to Humphrey’s son, Darryl Humphrey Jr. and some property belongs to Bouche Mickey, a land developer who is a friend of the mayor’s.
It doesn’t matter who owns the property, Humphrey said. If the council votes to bring the property into the city, that’s all that counts, he explained.
Did the first vote take place?
Despite Humphrey’s insistence, some members of the city council disputed the mayor’s statement, saying the council had never voted to annex the property.
That could be one reason the item was placed on the Tuesday, May 9, agenda.
The Kendleton city attorney told The Herald after the May 2 hearing that the hearings come before the vote on annexation.
