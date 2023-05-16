On Tuesday, May 2, the Kendleton City Council held a public hearing on annexing property that had already been annexed.

Or did it?

One week later, the council voted for a second time to annex the property — including one parcel that belongs to the mayor’s son.

The council voted Tuesday, May 9, 3-2 to bring the seven pieces of property into the city limits.

Voting in favor were council members George Starks, Lester Aldridge and Etta Patterson. Voting against the measure were Sherrie Schulze and Carolyn Jenkins.

Why the item was placed on the agenda was not explained at the meeting, according to those who attended.

It may have been placed on the agenda because some members of the council said the city had not annexed the property as Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr. reported at the May 2 public hearing.

