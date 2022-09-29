Great goats!

Madison Kazsuk’s goat was named grand champion and Ryder Sellers’ was named reserve grand champion goat.

Briscoe Junior High School seventh-grader Madison Kazsuk of Richmond showed the grand champion goat at the 86th annual Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo this past week.

The 15-year-old is a member of the Foster FFA.

It’s her first time to win a grand champion buckle in the five years she has been raising pigs and goats for the fair.

Travis High School senior Ryder Sellers, 17, exhibited the reserve grand champion lamb.

He’s been raising livestock for the fair for the past seven years.

As with Madison, it is Ryders’ first time to win a championship buckle.

However, he said he won first place at a barn show in 2019.

