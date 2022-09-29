Briscoe Junior High School seventh-grader Madison Kazsuk of Richmond showed the grand champion goat at the 86th annual Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo this past week.
The 15-year-old is a member of the Foster FFA.
It’s her first time to win a grand champion buckle in the five years she has been raising pigs and goats for the fair.
Travis High School senior Ryder Sellers, 17, exhibited the reserve grand champion lamb.
He’s been raising livestock for the fair for the past seven years.
As with Madison, it is Ryders’ first time to win a championship buckle.
However, he said he won first place at a barn show in 2019.
Both students will have their animals auctioned off at the Junior Livestock Auction on Thursday.
His parents are JD and Marcy Sellers.
Ryder plans to use the proceeds from the auction to help put him through college.
Because he will graduate this year and will no longer be able to compete, Ryder shared a few tips to help younger contestants compete successfully.
He advises youngsters to work their goats constantly.
“Don’t shy away when it comes to working with your animal,” he said. “The judge told me that one of the things that impressed him the most about my animal was how athletic it looked, and that’s because I walked it and exercised it daily.”
Ryder said he also spent a considerable amount of time training his goat to follow his commands and behave on the show floor.
“You always want to present your animal’s best side to the judge,” he explained. “Make certain the judge can see how athletic and well-muscled your goat is at all times. That takes a tremendous amount of training.”
