Juneteenth photo contest deadline is June 12

Got a great Juneteenth photo? Fort Bend County is once again sponsoring his annual Juneteenth Photography Contest. Photographers who capture the vibrant spirit of Juneteenth or the diversity that is Fort Bend County could win awards.
Top winners will be announced at the James Reese Career and Technical Education Center, 12300 University Blvd, Sugar Land, on Friday, June 16.
All amateur photographers are invited to submit a photo that captures the theme of the Diversity of Fort Bend County. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third places.
Winners will be announced at the Fort Bend County 2023 Juneteenth Celebration, Friday, June 16, at the James Reese Career and Technical Education Center, 12300 University Blvd. in Sugar Land.
The contest is open to all amateur photographers. Original works only. Photos only. No video or animation. Photo file size 2-3MB, 300dpi preferred. (Please provide best quality photos you have) Photos should be jpeg or png files.
