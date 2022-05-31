Fort Bend County Libraries’ George Memorial Library, 1001 Golfview in Richmond, presents a variety of free children’s programs every month. Families with children of all ages are invited to join in the fun and earn rewards through FBCL’s Summer Reading Challenge!
During Family Story Time and Pajama Night Story Time, families with children of all ages will enjoy stories, songs, and action rhymes. Craft packets will be given out at the end of each program, so that children may take them home to enjoy.
Family Story Time will take place on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:15 am.
The themes for Family Story Time in June are as follows:
· June 1 and 2 – NO PROGRAM
· June 8 and 9 – Ocean Animals
· June 15 and 16 – Farm
· June 22 and 23 – Dinosaurs
· June 29 and 30 -- Silly
Pajama Night Story Time will take place on Thursdays at 6:00 pm. The themes are the same as those for Family Story Time each week.
Summer Family Programs – activities for families with children of all ages – will take place on Tuesdays, at 2:30 pm. Materials for these programs are made possible by the Friends of George Memorial Library.
· June 7 – Oceans of Possibilities: S.T.E.A.M. Activities. Enjoy hands-on activities involving water!
· June 14 – Buttons & Bookmarks.
· June 21 – Puppet Palooza: A High-Seas Adventure.
· June 28 – The Aztec Princess (presented by Express Children’s Theatre through a grant by Young Audiences of Houston). In this bilingual, classic Mexican story, the Aztec Princess is a time-traveler who shares two classic fables – one about making good choices and another about stranger danger.
Middle School Programs -- activities for youth in grades 6-8 – will take place every other Wednesday, from 2:30 to 3:00 pm, in the Meeting Room. Materials for these programs are made possible by the Friends of George Memorial Library.
· June 15 – Artificial Reefs & Origami Fish
These programs are free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call George Memorial Library (281-342-4455) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
