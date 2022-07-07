Fort Bend County Libraries’ Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library, located at 8100 FM 359 South in Fulshear, presents a variety of free children’s programs this summer. Families with children of all ages are invited to join in the fun and earn rewards through FBCL’s Summer Reading Challenge!
Craft packets will be given out at the end of each program, so that children may take them home to enjoy.
Family Story Time takes place on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, beginning at 10:30 am, in the Meeting Room. Families with children of all ages will enjoy stories, songs, and action rhymes. Each week has a different theme. The schedule for July is as follows:
• July 5 and 6 – Sharks
• July 12 and 13 – Friends
• July 19 and 20 – Frogs
• June 26 and 27 – Construction
The School-Age Programs -- crafts, stories, and more for school-aged children in grades K through 5 -- begin at 3:00 pm every Tuesday during the summer. These programs are generously made possible by the Friends of the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library. The July schedule is as follows:
• July 12 – Sharing the Secrets of Puppetry. Professional puppeteer Greg Ruhe, founder of Puppet Pizzazz, will share the ancient art of puppetry by demonstrating a variety of styles of puppets in a highly-theatrical performance. Go behind the scenes of puppetry to see how he makes and manipulates many of his unique characters.
• July 19 – Carnival Game Day. Crafts, carnival games, and more!
• July 26 – The Wonderful World of Bubbles! Learn about simple math and science and the art of bubbles when Shelly McBubbles creates mind-blowing bubbles, including giant bubbles, bubble clouds, bubble chains, and a cube bubble. Her grand finale is not to be missed!
The Middle School Program -- “Giant Game Day” -- will take place on Thursday, July 28, beginning at 3:00 pm, in the Meeting Room. This program is for youth in grades 6 through 8. Play giant, oversized games! Materials for this program are made possible by the Friends of the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library.
These programs are free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library (281-633-4675) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
