Juan Reyes Hernandez, 56, was born on Aug. 15, 1966, and went to be with his “Lord & Loved Ones” on Nov. 17, 2022.
Visitation will be held in the chapel of E.P. Compean Funeral Directors on Tues., Nov. 22, 2022, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm with a religious service beginning at 6:00pm.
Juan is preceded in death by his father, Abundio Gustavo Hernandez.
He is survived by his mother, Amparo Reyes Hernandez; daughters, Kelly Hernandez, Allison Marie Hernandez, Meghan Danielle Hernandez and Laura Jovita Ortiz; brothers, Carlos Hernandez, Miguel Hernandez and Guillermo Hernandez; sisters, Guadalupe Hernandez and Concepcion Hernandez; along with his nieces, nephews, friends and other loved ones.
Words of condolence may be left for the Hernandez family at www.epcompean.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of E.P. Compean Funeral Directors, 1223 Sixth St., Rosenberg, Tx. 77471, 281-238-4443.
