CELEBRATION WORSHIP
Sunday, 8:00 a.m.
A traditional worship experience led by the Joy Choir, organ, lay liturgists, and special music.
CHRISTIAN EDUCATION
Sunday, 9:15 a.m.
Growth in discipleship and following Jesus are offered for all ages, pre-school through adults.
SPIRIT TOUCHING SPIRIT
Sunday, 10:30 a.m.
A contemporary worship experience led by the Praise Band and lay liturgists, using a variety of contemporary Christian music together with the historic liturgies of the Church.
Worship times:
8:00 AM: Traditional Worship Organ, Choir, Traditional Liturgy.
9:15 AM Sunday School
9:20 Adult Bible Study
10:30 AM: Contemporary Worship, Praise Band.
Readings this Sunday: April 5, 2022
Lent 5
Isaiah 43:16-21 Psalm 126 Philippians 3:4b-7, 8-14
Luke 20:9-20
717 FM 359, Richmond, TX 77406
Office Phone: 281-762-3310
Email: office@joyrichmond.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.