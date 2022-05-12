Sunday May 15, 2022

8:00 am - Traditional Liturgy

9:15-10:15 am - Adult and Kid’s Sunday School

10:30: am – Contemporary Worship

Readings for Easter 5:

Acts 11:1-18

Psalm 150

Revelation 21:1-7

John 16:12-22

Joyful Women Bible Study

The Joy Women are studying Exodus! We meet every Wednesday. There is an in-person meeting at

3pm, and an in-person & Zoom meeting at 7pm.

Please join us! For more information call the Joy office.

Joy Lutheran Church:

717 FM 359, Richmond, TX 77406

Office Phone: 281-762-3310

Email: office@joyrichmond.org

https://www.facebook.com/joydisciple

