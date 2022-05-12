Sunday May 15, 2022
8:00 am - Traditional Liturgy
9:15-10:15 am - Adult and Kid’s Sunday School
10:30: am – Contemporary Worship
Readings for Easter 5:
Acts 11:1-18
Psalm 150
Revelation 21:1-7
John 16:12-22
Joyful Women Bible Study
The Joy Women are studying Exodus! We meet every Wednesday. There is an in-person meeting at
3pm, and an in-person & Zoom meeting at 7pm.
Please join us! For more information call the Joy office.
Joy Lutheran Church:
717 FM 359, Richmond, TX 77406
Office Phone: 281-762-3310
Email: office@joyrichmond.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.