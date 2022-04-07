PALM SUNDAY and HOLY WEEK.
Joy Lutheran Church invites all to join us during Holy Week.
We begin April 10, The Sunday of the Passion, known also as Palm Sunday.
Palm Sunday Services:
8:00 am - Traditional Liturgy.
10:30: am – Contemporary Worship.
Maundy Thursday, April 14:
7:30 pm
Good Friday, April 15:
7:30 pm
Saturday Vigil, April 16:
7:30
Easter Sunday:
8:00 am - Traditional Liturgy.
10:30: am – Contemporary Worship.
Joy Lutheran Church:
717 FM 359, Richmond, TX 77406
Office Phone: 281-762-3310
Email: office@joyrichmond.org
