Fort Bend County Libraries invites the public to join in the “Community Reads” reading program, a community-wide reading project encouraging communities to read and discuss a particular book together in October. The 2022 selection for “Community Reads” is Prophetic City: Houston on the Cusp of a Changing America, written by Stephen Klineberg, Ph.D.
More than many other cities, Houston more clearly exemplifies the trends that are refashioning the social and political landscape across America. In Dr. Klineberg’s research, he has noted this transformation being been shaped by the mounting inequalities in today’s global, knowledge-based, high-tech economy; the epic demographic shifts; and the new importance of quality-of-place attributes in determining the fates of cities.
In the FBCL Community Reads selection, Prophetic City, Klineberg reviews the findings from four decades of systematic surveys in Harris County to explore the way the new realities are unfolding. Assessing the public’s changing attitudes and beliefs, he anticipates the implications for the way area residents are responding to the central challenges and opportunities that will influence the future of Houston, as well as the country, in the years ahead.
Book discussions on Prophetic City will take place at different locations throughout the library system on various dates and times throughout the month of October. The schedule of upcoming book discussions is as follows:
Wednesday, October 12, 6:00 pm – University Branch Library, 14010 University Blvd, Sugar Land
Thursday, Oct.13, 1 p.m. – Sugar Land Branch Library, 550 Eldridge
Thursday, Oct.13, 1:30 p.m. – First Colony Branch Library, 2121 Austin Parkway, Sugar Land
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.