Johnny M. Gonzales, 74, of Richmond, Texas passed away on January 9, 2023. He was born on November 24, 1949 in Ft. Bend County, Texas to Fidencio A. and Virginia (Manzo) Gonzales. He was a long-time parishioner of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Rosenberg. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, taking pictures, listening to music and riding his Harley Davidson Motorcycle. This loving brother, uncle, and friend will be missed.
In addition to his parents, Johnny is preceded in death by his siblings, Fidencio M. Gonzales and wife, Blasa, Rosa G. DeLeon and husband, Ramon, Lydia G. Macias and husband, Elias, Cruz G. Martinez and husband, Alex and Esther G. Cavender.
Survivors include his brothers, Henry M. Gonzales and wife, Cecilia, and Richard M. Gonzales and wife, Alejandra; brother-in-law, Joseph Cavender; along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and a host of friends.
Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m., Monday, January 16, 2023 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
The funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Rosenberg. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
Pallbearers will include Jimmy Lee Martinez, Johnathan Cavender, Joshua Cruz, Anthony DeLeon, David Macias and Henry Gonzales.
Honorary Pallbearers will include Daniel Gonzales, Mitchell Gonzales, and Luke Glendening.
