Job hunters who are looking for a job or considering a career change can pound the pavement with all the other job hunters, or they can begin their search with a little preliminary legwork at the library.
Fort Bend County Libraries offers a variety of job-search resources. Get advice from experts and explore the libraries’ job-search resources that provide assistance on everything from creating a fantastic resumé to accessing area job lists – all in one place.
In April, Fort Bend County Libraries will have the following programs specifically designed to help job hunters.
From an Applicant to an Employee: Interview-Skills Workshop – Monday, April 3, 6:00-7:00 pm, George Memorial Library (Richmond).
Get prepared for venturing into the job market by getting tips for the employment interview. Learn how to properly prepare for an interview, different question-and-answer techniques, how to build rapport as the interviewee, communication and listening skills, and the unwritten rules of interviewing. Discover ways to portray confidence and get the job! Registration required.
· “Job & Career Accelerator” – Tuesday, April 18, 10:15 am, University Branch Library (14010 University Blvd, Sugar Land)
Want to jump-start your job search or find a new career? Learn about FBCL’s Job & Career Accelerator, a free online resource that helps job hunters explore different occupations, create professional resumés and cover letters, practice and master interview skills, find job-search tips, and organize and track one’s job-search progress. Registration required.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.