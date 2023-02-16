RICHMOND – State Representative Jacey Jetton was named the Appropriations Subcommittee Chair for Article II-Health and Human Services. The subcommittee will determine the House budget for the Department for State Health Services, the Department of Family and Protective Services, the Health and Human Services Commission, and other agencies funded under Article II. Jetton was also appointed by Speaker Dade Phelan to serve on the Committees for Public Health, Redistricting, and Local and Consent Calendars.
“I am grateful to Speaker Phelan and Chairman Bonnen for entrusting me with these important committees and the Chairmanship of the Subcommittee on Article II,” Jetton said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues to ensure we fund agencies and infrastructure to support Texas families and meet the needs of over a thousand people moving to Texas every day.”
The other members named to the Article II Subcommittee are Vice Chair Toni Rose, Rep. Gary Gates, Rep. Donna Howard, Rep. Angelia Orr, Rep. Lynn Stucky, and Rep. Gene Wu.
Nearly one third of the General Revenue funds in the base budget for the 2024-2025 biennium are appropriated under Article II. HB 1 as filed includes an additional $1.03 billion in behavioral health service funding, expands Community Based Care to four additional regions across the state, and provides an additional $100 million in General Revenue funding for targeted foster care rate increases through DFPS. The forthcoming Supplemental Appropriations bill will include $2.3 billion for state hospital construction and additional inpatient capacity.
