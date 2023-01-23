In recognition of Black History Month in February, the Fort Bend County Library system will host a local history program on Fort Bend County’s Jaybird-Woodpecker War Saturday, Feb. 11 from 2-3 p.m. in the meeting room at George Memorial Library in Richmond.
Dr. Nicholas Cox, chairman of the History Department at Houston Community College, will talk about the Jaybird-Woodpecker War, a feud which took place in Richmond in 1889 between opposing political factions.
Hear about the history and consequences of the political violence that took place in the county in the 1880’s.
Dr. Cox received his doctorate degree in US History from the University of Houston. In addition to his work at Houston Community College, Dr. Cox has taught at the Bronx Academy of Letters in New York City, the University of Houston and UH-Victoria. He is a member of the American Historical Association and the Texas History Association.
This program is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries’ website at www.fortbend.lib.tx.us, or call George Memorial Library at 281-342- 4455, or call the library system’s communications office at 281-633-4734.
