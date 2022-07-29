Jacey Jetton
AUSTIN — The Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program (TASSP) is now accepting nominations for the 2022-2023 academic year.
The TASSP supports students committed to their education and to military service. State Rep. Jaycee Jetton (R-Richmond) is now accepting applications from students in House District 26 for the scholarship program.
“The Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program provides an opportunity to support students who are committed to serving our country while also advancing their education goals,” Jetton said.
“As a former National Guardsman, I applaud those students considering serving Texas and our country and encourage them to apply for this program.”
The TASSP encourages students to complete a baccalaureate degree and become a member of one of these organizations:
• Texas Army National Guard
