It's tour time

Amy Gregorek of Greatwood with her daughter Aly who said college tours are critical in today’s educational climate.

Although she knows a thing or two about deadlines, especially considering she earned a B.A. in Communications from Texas A&M University and has a background in public relations works, Amy Gregorek acknowledges the imminent time frames connected to college searching can be intimidating for some.

“When families like my own start the college search process, it can feel like a giant to-do list with looming deadlines. The process sometimes sneaks up on us, leaving little time for proper preparation or visits,” she said. “Families are so busy [and] when life decisions like college weigh heavily, it can make families feel overwhelmed and deter students from doing the legwork.”

But that preparation is critical, Gregorek stressed, explaining she has first-hand knowledge. She and her daughter Aly, who is a sophomore, recently began college conversations in preparation for senior year.

While managing this tall order of a task and experiencing the stress and the complexities that come with it, Gregorek formed the Texas College Tour, which is a service that helps other parents who have college-bound children.

A college tour service isn’t a new concept, in fact, before starting the Texas College Tour, Gregorek wanted to register her daughter for the LearnStrat college tour, which was open to George Ranch High School students who wanted to visit colleges. However, Gregorek learned the owner was retiring and thus ending that service.

It was then that Gregorek recognized an opportunity to offer her own concentrated campus tour service.

“The Texas College Tour is all my own creation, but I believe any new business requires staying humble enough to learn from the wisdom of others,” Gregorek said. “I’m thankful to the Learn Strat owner for mentoring me as I began, sharing invaluable insight and encouragement.”

