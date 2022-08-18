It's tour time

Although she knows a thing or two about deadlines, especially considering she earned a B.A. in Communications from Texas A&M University and has a background in public relations works, Amy Gregorek acknowledges the imminent time frames connected to college searching can be intimidating for some.
“When families like my own start the college search process, it can feel like a giant to-do list with looming deadlines. The process sometimes sneaks up on us, leaving little time for proper preparation or visits,” she said. “Families are so busy [and] when life decisions like college weigh heavily, it can make families feel overwhelmed and deter students from doing the legwork.”
But that preparation is critical, Gregorek stressed, explaining she has first-hand knowledge. She and her daughter Aly, who is a sophomore, recently began college conversations in preparation for senior year.
While managing this tall order of a task and experiencing the stress and the complexities that come with it, Gregorek formed the Texas College Tour, which is a service that helps other parents who have college-bound children.
A college tour service isn’t a new concept, in fact, before starting the Texas College Tour, Gregorek wanted to register her daughter for the LearnStrat college tour, which was open to George Ranch High School students who wanted to visit colleges. However, Gregorek learned the owner was retiring and thus ending that service.
It was then that Gregorek recognized an opportunity to offer her own concentrated campus tour service.
“The Texas College Tour is all my own creation, but I believe any new business requires staying humble enough to learn from the wisdom of others,” Gregorek said. “I’m thankful to the Learn Strat owner for mentoring me as I began, sharing invaluable insight and encouragement.”
Services, such as college tours, are critical in today’s climate, said Gregorek’s daughter, Aly.
“Like other teens, I aim to find a college that has all the features I want to see in my future school, and some that I haven’t even imagined yet. I feel I don’t know all the great aspects of potential colleges.”
But because of the Texas College Tour, she said she is “excited for this sneak peek at her college years.”
And parents, just like their children, want guidance in this next chapter, Gregorek said.
And possibly, a bit of alleviation, too.
“As a parent of a high-schooler myself, I fully understand the desire to be present for all of the big decisions. We are a partner in this process, not a stand-in,” Gregorek said of the Texas College Tour. “We help the students narrow down their list, and take some of the planning off the parents’ shoulders. It is our aim for students to come back eager to share their tour experience with parents.”
The tour “will infuse students with enthusiasm and a forward-thinking mindset,” she added. “We want to help make this a fun and highly informative process.”
The schools currently included on the Texas College Tour list are Texas A&M University, Southwestern University, University of Texas-Austin, Texas State University, Trinity University, University of Texas-San Antonio, and the University of the Incarnate Word. Texas A&M University Galveston or Blinn College are also on the list but will be decided by tour participants through voting during registration.
“These are Texas colleges of varying size, all with competitive course offerings, available scholarships, and student life opportunities,” Gregorek said, explaining why the colleges were chosen. “Upon registration students name their favorite Texas colleges. We then identify the most-anticipated colleges specific to each tour, so we can make a point to highlight those while still leaving room for new favorites.”
The overall goal of the Texas College Tour experience is straightforward, Gregorek said.
“This tour is a step toward students learning to manage their own education.”
The Texas College Tour is open to all high school students around Fort Bend County, from freshmen to seniors, and runs for four days and three nights.
“The past few years have made it harder for our rising seniors to get on campuses, so we are seeing all grade levels on our rosters,” Gregorek said. “The tour can serve as the perfect first look for freshmen or help seniors streamline their final list.”
During the four-day tour, the students will visit seven to eight colleges, where they will participate in official campus tours, talk to current students, and experience campus activities, including on-campus dining, dorm visits, athletic complex tours, student union, recreation and sporting events. And depending on what is happening in the local community at the time, the students could also experience a non-college event such as a city Christmas tree lighting which can “give students a better feel for the surrounding community,” Gregorek said.
Seats for September and November tours are open, but space is limited. The most recent tour ran July 18-21. The September tour, running Sept. 22-25, however, “is particularly appealing to students of Fort Bend County,” Gregorek said, noting that Friday, Sept. 23 is a school holiday in recognition of Fort Bend County Fair Day.
“This means students are only required to take one day off from school to attend this four-day tour,” she said. “And students benefit from seeing colleges in peak academic season.”
The November tour runs from Nov. 18 -22.
Registration instructions can be completed online at www.thetexascollegetour.com. Questions can be directed to ag@thetexascollegetour.com. Notably, the price to register for the tour increases as the date nears, but payment plans are available, and limited scholarship opportunities are obtainable for students nominated by a teacher or counselor.
INTENT FOR A BENEFICIAL IMPACT
Gregorek recalls a time when students applied to colleges without ever setting foot on the campus, which, she said, “led to tougher transitions for freshmen and an increase in drop-outs.”
“Many colleges actually factor campus visits and interest-level into students’ applications,” Gregorek said enthusiastically. “Visit the campuses, and you just might have an edge as an applicant.”
She considers the tour a tool for students who want to constructively experience a range of higher learning public and private institutions and “to better understand their own hopes for their collegiate future.”
“All campuses have very specific availability for campus tours, making it quite the juggling act to plan a workable itinerary. The Texas College Tour takes these major logistical challenges away.”
Students can also register more than once to experience as many colleges as possible. Gregorek confirmed some students have already registered for two tours because the September tour travels toward San Antonio, while the November tour will hit the Dallas area.
Additionally, the tour allows students to see a campus “as it operates in a real-life academic season, as opposed to only visiting on a perfectly orchestrated preview day.”
“Preview days are wonderful and exciting,” she said. “Still, experiencing everyday campus life is a definite plus.”
