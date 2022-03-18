A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 15 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Those individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Alfredo Cruz, continuous sexual abuse of a child, victim under the age of 14, a first-degree felony, Jan. 1, 2013, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Henry Tyler Vaclavik, evading arrest and/or detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, Nov. 25, 2020, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Henry Tyler Vaclavik, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, Nov. 25, 2020, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Colton Seth Brady, theft of a firearm, a state-jail felony, Dec. 1, 2020, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Anthony Denson, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 4, at least 400 grams, a first-degree felony, July 23, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Brandon Robertson, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Nov. 18, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Brandon Robertson, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Nov. 18, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Amy Therese Palermo, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Nov. 26, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Phillip Banard Hampton, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Dec. 15, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Timothy Ray Mayes, evading arrest and/or detention and causing bodily injury, a third-degree felony, Dec. 22, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Timothy Ray Mayes, criminal mischief, damage valued at between $2,500-$30,000, a third-degree felony, Dec. 22, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Stanley Wade Moore, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions of a similar offense, a state-jail felony, Dec. 30, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Joaquin Hernandez Jr., harassment of a public servant, a third-degree felony, Jan. 7, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Eric Townsend, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Jan. 18, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Riley Steven Salinger, theft of property, valued at between $2,500-$30,000, a third-degree felony, Jan. 19, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Ahtyrin Deandre Allen, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, Jan. 20, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Victor Manuel Gonzalez Jr., possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Jan. 22, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
John Joseph Mendoza, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Jan. 23, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
