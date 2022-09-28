A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 24 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.

Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed. Individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:

Camila Maria Burgos Rivera, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 4 grams and 400 grams, a first-degree felony, Jan. 6, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.

William Anthony Turner, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony, Feb. 2, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.

Jose Barajas, possession of marijuana, between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, a state-jail felony, March 25, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.

Selvin Geovanny Palacios Miranda, engaging in organized criminal activity, a third-degree felony, Dec. 11, 2018, Judge Tameika Carter.

Elsie Chiamaka Aniekwe, assault on a public servant, a second-degree felony, May 31, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.

