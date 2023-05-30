A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against eight individuals this month for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Due to a space limitation, here is a partial list of individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases:
Jose Antonio Nunez, assaulting a peace officer or a judge, a second-degree felony, Jan. 4, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Alanmarquis James Cook, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state-jail felony, Jan. 31, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Gabriel A. Andrade Vidal, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Feb. 23, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Deldrich Shermon Anthony, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, Judge Tameika Carter.
Antonio Alvarado, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4-200 grams, a first-degree felony, Feb. 24, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Antonio Alvarado, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1-4 grams, a second-degree felony, Feb. 24, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Merker Leon Broussard Jr., possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Feb. 23, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Jose Lara Jr., Antonio Alvarado, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4-200 grams, a first-degree felony, Feb. 24, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Jose Lara Jr., Antonio Alvarado, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1-4 grams, a second-degree felony, Feb. 24, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Amit Kumar Bagga, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, Feb. 24, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Spencer Patrick Burnett-Walker, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4-200 grams, a second-degree felony, Feb. 28, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Hector Ivan Rodriguez-Portillo, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Feb. 28, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Marvin James Stewart, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, March 1, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Juan Francisco Cruz, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, March 2, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Christopher Kendall Crabtree, aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, March 8, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Christopher Kendall Crabtree, aggravated assault against a public servant, a first-degree felony, March 8, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Christopher Kendall Crabtree, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, March 8, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Robert Palacios Jr., assault on a security officer, a third-degree felony, March 22, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
