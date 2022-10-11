A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 12 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed. Individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:.
Christopher Joseph Keys, theft of property, $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, April 21, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Anthony Palacios, assaulting a family member, member of the household, a third-degree felony, May 5, 2020, Judge Frank J. Fraley. According to the indictment, Palacios has been previously convicted of a similar offense, which could enhance his punishment if he is convicted.
Corey Fitsgerald Williams, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair its use as evidence against him in court, a third-degree felony, Dec. 20, 20202, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Shylah Michelle Harrell, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, Nov. 16, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Walter Antonio Mosquera, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 4, between 28 grams and 200 grams, a third-degree felony, Feb. 24, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Walter Antonio Mosquera, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, Feb. 24, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
James Lawrence Rivette, intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, a second-degree felony, May 17, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Demaris Jamal Montgomery, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Demaris Jamal Montgomery, illegal possession of or fraudulent use of identifying information, items numbering more than 50, a first-degree felony, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Drevonne Kloney Bell, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, June 16, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Heidi Annel Caballero Vasquez, knowingly abandoning/endangering a child with recklessness or criminal negligence, state-jail felony, July 11, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
James Field, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000 in value, a state-jail felony, July 19, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Oswaldo Garcia, solicitation of prostitution, a state-jail felony, July 19, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Lawrence Gene Jackson, solicitation of prostitution, a state-jail felony, July 20, 2022, Judge Robert L..Rolnick.
Rizwan Pyarali Vadsariya, solicitation of prostitution, a state-jail felony, July 19, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Vania Gene Mouton, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, July 19, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Oluwaloni Ekibolaji, solicitation of prostitution, a state-jail felony, July 20, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Fransisco Xavier Estrada, solicitation of prostitution, a state-jail felony, July 20, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Ty Stricklin, solicitation of prostitution, a state-jail felony, July 20 , 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Jimmy Roy Barber, solicitation of prostitution, a state-jail felony, July 20, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Tri M. Nguyen, solicitation of prostitution, a state-jail felony, July 20, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Isaac Nute, solicitation of prostitution, a state-jail felony, July 20, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Jonathan Cesar Ozuna, solicitation of prostitution, a state-jail felony, July 20, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Danish Raja, solicitation of prostitution, a state-jail felony, July 20, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Kevin Reynoso-Barriga, solicitation of prostitution, a state-jail felony, July 20, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Shafik Saed, solicitation of prostitution, a state-jail felony, July 20, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Fermin Veliz Salas, solicitation of prostitution, a state-jail felony, July 20, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Doan Trung, solicitation of prostitution, a state-jail felony, July 20, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Severo Ybarra, solicitation of prostitution, a state-jail felony, July 20, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.