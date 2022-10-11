A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 12 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.

Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed. Individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:.

Christopher Joseph Keys, theft of property, $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, April 21, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.

Anthony Palacios, assaulting a family member, member of the household, a third-degree felony, May 5, 2020, Judge Frank J. Fraley. According to the indictment, Palacios has been previously convicted of a similar offense, which could enhance his punishment if he is convicted.

Corey Fitsgerald Williams, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair its use as evidence against him in court, a third-degree felony, Dec. 20, 20202, Judge O’Neil Williams.

Shylah Michelle Harrell, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, Nov. 16, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.

Walter Antonio Mosquera, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 4, between 28 grams and 200 grams, a third-degree felony, Feb. 24, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.

