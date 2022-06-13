A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against seven individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Due to space limitations, here is a partial list of those individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Diana Nicole Nabeel Arafat, assaulting a peace officer or judge, a second-degree felony, April 28, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Diana Nicole Nabeel Arafat, harassment of a public servant, a third-degree felony, April 28, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Sergio Martinez Jr., unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, April 28, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Nickolus Sophus, aggravated assault against a public servant, a first-degree felony, May 11, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Nickolus Sophus, theft of property, a state-jail felony, May 11, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Phillip Dorian Anthony Beaver II, assaulting a family member or member of the household by impeding breathing or circulation, a third-degree felony, May 15, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Phillip Dorian Anthony Beaver II, aggravated kidnapping-facilitate, a first-degree felony, May 15, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Maricela Perez, assaulting a peace officer or judge, a second-degree felony, May 14, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Gonzalo Marc Cardenas, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram in a drug-free zone, a state-jail felony, May 17, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter. Because the alleged offense took place in a drug-free zone, Cardenas’ punishment could be enhanced if he is convicted.
Adonis Castillo, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions of a similar offense, a state-jail felony, May 17, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.