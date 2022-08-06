A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 14 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Due to space limitations, here is a partial list of those individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Ulyssus Dontwan Robinson, illegal possession of or fraudulent use of debit or credit cards, items numbering between 5-10, a third-degree felony, May 26, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Ulyssus Dontwan Robinson, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, May 26, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Amanda Villarreal, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, May 29, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Maleek J. Tristan, sexual assault, a second-degree felony, March 22, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Jake Anthony Taylor, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than one gram, a state-jail felony, June 5, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Pablo Cebrian, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between one gram and four grams, a third-degree felony, June 17, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Jaron Tyrie Lott, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a state-jail felony, June 23, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Oluwafemi Emmanuel Iyanda, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, a state-jail felony, June 30, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Jhander Jose Romero, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a state-jail felony, July 3, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Luis Angel Sanchez, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a state-jail felony, July 9, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Arpan Sarkar, assaulting a family member, member of the household by impeding breathing/circulation, a third-degree felony, July 11, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Sahne Matthew Cayette, illegal possession of or fraudulent use of identifying information, items numbering less than five, a state-jail felony, July 14, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Arielle Turner, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, July 8, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Oscar Lopez, arson of a building/habitat/vehicle recklessly causing damage, a third-degree felony, Sept. 22, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Santiago Monroy Castro, burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit another felony, a first-degree felony, April 30, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Santiago Monroy Castro, burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony, April 30, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Rene Gonzalez Rodriguez, cruelty to non-livestock animal by killing/poisoning/ or causing serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony, July 4, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
