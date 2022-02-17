A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 24 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Those individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Shameria Lashanda Lewis, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, Nov. 7, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Jacob Daniel Wash, robbery, a second-degree felony, Nov. 27, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Royer Vences-Abiles, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony Nov. 26, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Herman Lee Stokley, burglary of a building, a state-jail felony, Dec. 1, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Anthony Jerome Norwood, evading arrest and/or detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, Dec. 9, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Anthony Jerome Norwood, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, Dec. 9, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
George Stevens, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, Dec. 15, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Jahbari Joshua Raggette, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Dec. 17, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Tony Salvador Hernandez, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony, Dec. 18, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Charles Chester Clark Jr., possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, Dec. 18, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Francisco Baltazar-Fierros, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, more than 400 grams, a first-degree felony, Dec. 20, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Miguel Angel Ibarra Ruiz, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, Dec. 18, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Enrique Calderon, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony, Dec. 21, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Enrique Calderon, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, Dec. 21, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Keith Dwayne Morgan Jones, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, Dec. 21, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Damien Deon Walls, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, Dec. 21, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Sergio Y Alvarado Grave, evading arrest and/or detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, Jan. 2, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
James Baticados, assaulting a family member or member of the household by impeding breathing or circulation, a third-degree felony, Jan. 5, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Princewill Akachukwu Ebirim, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Jan. 9, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Princewill Akachukwu Ebirim, deadly conduct by discharging a firearm, a third-degree felony, Jan. 9, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Princewill Akachukwu Ebirim, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Jan. 9, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Brandon Dontae Fields, continuous violence against the family, a third-degree felony, Dec. 12, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Travonn Carlonnie Johnson, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, Jan. 14, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Daisy Priscilla Nicole Mejia, harassment of a public servant, a third-degree felony, Jan. 16, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Joseph Paul Rodriguez, fraudulent use of or possession of identifying information, items numbering between 5-10, a third-degree felony, Jan. 17, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Lakeshia Monique Guy, theft of property, more than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions of a similar offense, a state-jail felony, Jan. 24, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Laurie Kaye Peters, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, July 27, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Heath Rafal Jackson, evading arrest and/or detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, Aug. 2, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.