A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 11 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Due to space limitations, here is a partial list of those individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Porscha F. Henderson, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, April 27, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Abraham Herrera-Mata, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a third-degree felony, April 29, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Josephine Galbearth, burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony, April 27, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Isidro Aguilar Sevilla, aggravated assault of a date, family member, member of the household with a weapon, a second-degree felony, May 5, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Sangam Pokhrel, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, May 11, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Kevia Laruth Jones, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, May 12, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Judith Ortiz, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, May 22, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Daniel Reyes, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Daniel Reyes, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Allan Jossu Tambito-Castillo, assaulting a family member or member of the household by impeding breathing and/or circulation, a third-degree felony, May 24, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Joe Matias Santiago, assaulting a family member or member of the household by impeding breathing and/or circulation, a third-degree felony, May 28, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
