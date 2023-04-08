A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 16 individuals this month for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Each one of the below defendants has the right to an attorney and a trial by a jury of their peers.
Due to a space limitation, here is a partial list of individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases:
Idayari Ayala, dentistry act violation, a third-degree felony, Feb. 7, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Yuedy Lisett Contreras-Davila, dentistry act violation, a third-degree felony, Feb. 7, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Tramell Robertson, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4-200 grams, a second-degree felony, April 2, 2022, Judge Chad Bridges.
Roy Holmes, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, June 4, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Cornell Laron Peters, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Aug. 4, 2022, Judge Steve Rogers.
Alexander Gabriel, injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury, a third-degree felony, Sept. 14, 2022, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Hithyashan Gnanavel, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1-B, between 4-200 grams, an unspecified felony, Oct. 16, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Joshua Wayne Wright, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony, Nov. 20, 2022, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Daniel Elijah Luckett, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Dec. 20, 2022, Judge Steve Rogers.
Aldo Gonzalez, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Jan. 6, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
John David Bar, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, Jan. 7, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Giwa Bakare, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Jan. 9, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Chloe Alexandria Parra, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1-B, between 4-200 grams, an unspecified felony, Jan. 10, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Hithyashan Gnanavel, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1-B, between 4-200 grams, an unspecified felony, Jan. 10, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Kassidy Rae Hoover, credit card or debit card abuse, a state-jail felony, Sept. 24, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Jordan Dominque Smith, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, Jan. 17, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Jordan Dominque Smith, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, Jan. 17, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Lynette Clark Johnson, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, a state-jail felony, Feb. 4, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
