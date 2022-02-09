A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 20 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Those individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
John Huffman, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, Dec. 1, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Eddie Johnson Weh, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Nov. 19, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Brian Anthony Ward, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Nov. 19, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Willie Darnell Harris, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Dec. 10, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Thomas Hayden Wells, assaulting a family member or member of the household, a third-degree felony, Dec. 10, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter. According to the indictment, Wells has been previously convicted of a similar offense, which means his punishment could be enhanced if he is found guilty.
Thomas Hayden Wells, violation of bond or protective order by assaulting or stalking victim, a third-degree felony, Dec. 10, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Jasmine Nicole Brown, intentionally, knowingly, recklessly or with criminal negligence abandoning or endangering a child, a third-degree felony, Dec. 11, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Jasmine Nicole Brown, driving intoxicated with a child under the age of 15 years old, a state-jail felony, Dec. 11, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
John Daniel Sanchez, manufacturing and/or delivering a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a first-degree felony, Dec. 14, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
John Daniel Sanchez, manufacturing and/or delivering a controlled substance, penalty group 2A, between 4 grams and 400 grams, a first-degree felony, Dec. 14, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
John Daniel Sanchez, manufacturing and/or delivering a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1 grams and 4 grams, a second-degree felony, Dec. 14, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Tyrone James Thomas, assaulting a family member or member of the household by impeding breathing or circulation, a third-degree felony Dec. 23, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Amanda Koepke, fraudulent use of or possession of identifying information, items numbering less than five, a state-jail felony, Dec. 29, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Annette Michelle Miller, harassment of a public servant, a third-degree felony, Jan. 2, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Miguel Castro-Figueroa, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, Jan. 1, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Abdul-Muhaymin Zaaki Adams, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, Jan. 7, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Tina Foshie, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state-jail felony offense, Jan. 8, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Tina Foshie, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000 in value, a state-jail felony, Jan. 8, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Christopher Darnell Allen, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, Jan. 9, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Anthony Matthew Orta, burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony, Jan. 11, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Frank Walter Daliet, burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony, Jan. 14, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Ryan Nash Meece, fraudulent use of or possession of identifying information, items numbering less than 5, a state-jail felony, Jan. 19, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Roland Turner, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Jan. 19, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Christopher Gansallo, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Jan. 18, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Julio Cesar Rodriguez Marquez, continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, a first-degree felony, March 1, 2017, Judge Tameika Carter.
