A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 16 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Due to space limitations, here is a partial list of those individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Isaiah Anthony Solomon, manufacturing and/or delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 2 or 2-A, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a second-degree felony, June 23, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Denzel Nnaebue Onyeka Mozie, fraudulent use of or possession of identifying information, items numbering between 5-10, a third-degree felony, July 31, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Fernando Arturo Morales, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, between 28 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony, Aug. 14, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Barbara Hocog Guzman, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony, Aug. 31, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Anthony Leon Banks, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony, Sept. 15, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Lorenzo Lacour, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a third-degree felony, Nov. 6, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Wynesha Shavon Alexander, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a third-degree felony, Nov. 6, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
John Lalu, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Nov. 8, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
David William Gifford, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Nov. 11, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Milkias Beyene Habte, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a second-degree felony, Dec. 1, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Eugene Lamar Carter, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B,between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, Dec. 8, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Kristen Tatiana Granados-Garcia, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a second-degree felony, Dec. 10, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Ronald Thomas Roy, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 4 grams and 400 grams, a first-degree felony, Dec 18, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Cesar Orozco, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a second-degree felony, Dec. 24, 2021, Judge Robert L.Rolnick.
Robert Lynn Ownby, improper relationship between an educator and student, a third-degree felony, Feb. 23, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Christopher Frank Hernandez, unlawfully carrying a weapon with a felony conviction, a third-degree felony, March 6, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
