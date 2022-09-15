A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 13 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed. Individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Chadwick Devin McRae, aggravated assault causing bodily injury, a second-degree felony, May 29, 2020, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Julicete Diaz-Gonzalez, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Dec. 22, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
John Chapa Cerda, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony, Jan. 19, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Sidney Rae Shauan, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, , less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Jan. 30, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Julio Cesar Rodriguez Marquez, continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, a first-degree felony, March 1, 2017, Judge O’Neil Williams.
