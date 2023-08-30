A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against five individuals this month for a variety of felony offenses. Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Due to a space limitation, here is a partial list of individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases:
Rashard Francis Williams, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, June 25, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Luis Alberto Mex Contreras, sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony, June 27, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Mario Gilbert Garcia, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, July 22, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Darrick Wayne Melton, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, July 24, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
