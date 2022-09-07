A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 11 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.

Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed. Individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:

Jeffrey Vegafria Digan, illegal possession of or fraudulent use of identifying information, items numbering between 10-50, a second-degree felony, Oct. 22, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.

Jeffrey Vegafria Digan, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Oct. 22, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.

Reginald Coleman, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a state-jail felony, Jan. 26, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.

Reginald Coleman, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Jan. 26, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.

Terrence Eugene Foley, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, Feb. 8, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.

