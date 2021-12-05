Fort Bend County grand jurors returned indictments against seven individuals on felony charges.
Those indicted, the charges they face, the punishment possible, the date of the alleged offense and the judge assigned to hear the case, are:
Monique Garces, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, June 12, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Royce Clede Kahler, possession of a controlled substance, penatly group 1, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Aug. 12, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Aaron Travis Martin, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Aug. 2, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Marvin Lee Jackson, theft of property, less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions of a similar offense, a state-jail felony, Aug. 25, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Wallace Demon Lotts, theft of property, less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions of a similar offense, a state-jail felony, Aug. 25, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Adedeji Adeoye, soliciting prostitution-other payor, a third-degree felony, Oct. 5, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Juan Maldonado, soliciting prostitution-other payor, a third-degree felony, Oct. 3, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Cuong Duc Nguyen, soliciting prostitution-other payor, a third-degree felony, Oct. 5, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Justin Ndubuisi Onyeugwor, soliciting prostitution-other payor, a third-degree felony, Oct. 5, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Kyle Edward Schwausch, soliciting prostitution-other payor, a third-degree felony, Oct. 5, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Jairo Andres Garcia-Barbosa, soliciting prostitution-other payor, a third-degree felony, Oct. 5, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Mishana Shanique Johnson, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, Oct. 14, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Cody Joseph Boutte, theft of property, less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions of a similar offense, a state-jail felony, Oct. 18, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Tomas Mardoqueo Peliz-Laz, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1B, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, Oct. 22, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Darryl Wayne Selsor, evading arrest and/or detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, Oct. 24, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Hilda Natalia Garcia, harassment of a public servant, a third-degree felony, Oct. 24, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Marvin Lee Jackson, theft of property, less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions, a state-jail felony, Oct. 25, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Wallace Demon Lotts, theft of property, less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions, a state-jail felony offense, Oct. 25, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Roderick Arkeith Fisher, violating conditions of bond or protective order two times in a 12-month period, a third-degree felony, Sept. 9, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Hoang T. Nguyen, accident involving injury, a third-degree felony, Aug. 8, 2020, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
