A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 15 individuals this month for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Due to a space limitation, here is a partial list of individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases:
Justin Bradley Kennedy, aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony, April 11, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Justin Bradley Kennedy, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, April 11, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Brandon Ivan Adan, unlawful use of a criminal instrument, a state-jail felony, April 21, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Luis Adan-Bernal, unlawful use of a criminal instrument, a state-jail felony, April 21, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Jorge Rodolfo Espinoza, unlawful use of a criminal instrument, a state-jail felony, April 21, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Michelle Lee Ludwig, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, a state-jail felony, April 26, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Kobi Lamont Miller, burglary of a vehicle with two or more previous convictions, a state-jail felony, April 26, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Nolvia L. Colon Bermudez, theft of property, bless than $2,500 with two or more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony, March 25, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Raymond Picazzo Briones, theft of property, bless than $2,500 with two or more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony, Aug. 16, 2022, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Gary Ortega, assaulting family/household member with a previous conviction, a third-degree felony, Aug. 12, 2021, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Christopher Sonnier, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Aug. 18, 2022, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Ledarrius Damarques Price, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Nov. 24, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Robert Thomas Gaspard III, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000 in value, a state-jail felony, Dec. 2, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Rachelle Kabriene Dorsey, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000 in value, a state-jail felony, Dec. 2, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Dright Keith Love, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000 in value, a state-jail felony, Dec. 2, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
James Harvey Patterson, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Jan. 4, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Ronald Lee Sullivan Jr., forgery of a government instrument/document/money or security, a third-degree felony, Feb. 14, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Kayce Ha Masoud, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, Jan. 23 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
