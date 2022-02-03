9018 Church St., Needville, 979-793-6125: Sunday: Adult and Children’s Sunday School begins at 9:00am. Family Worship Service will begin at 10:15am. Leaps & Bounds (MDO program) on Tuesdays and Thursdays 8:30am – 2:30 pm. Wednesday: Food Pantry from 9:30 – 12:00 pm and classes for the youth are as follows: K-5th 4:15pm; 6th -College 7:00pm and Confirmation Classes 7:00-8:00pm. Friday: The Senior Citizens’ lunch will begin at 11:30am.
