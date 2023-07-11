Lamar High School graduate Terry Amy figures he was likely the largest person alive at one point in his life.
He said he weighed upward of 900 pounds when he lived on the tiny island of St. Lucia in the Caribbean.
“People would make the three-hour drive across the island just to come see the fat, black man,” he recalled. “It was like they were going to the circus, and I was the circus. They couldn’t believe their eyes.”
Terry was born on June 12, 1967 at Polly Ryon Hospital in Richmond.
He attended A.W. Jackson Elementary School, Travis Elementary School, Deaf Smith Elementary School and David Crockett Middle School and George Junior High.
By the time he started his freshman year at Lamar Consolidated High School, he had already started packing on the pounds.
An emotional journey
“I saw my father shoot my mother when I was five or six years old and I never got over it,” he recalled. “That’s something no one should have to see, especially a child. I had emotional issues because of it.”
When his mother refused to press charges against his dad, and they continued to live together as a family, Terry constantly worried about her safety, he said.
“So I began eating — a lot,” he said. “That was how I was dealing with my emotional problems, by eating.”
By eight years old, he began putting on weight.
His parents didn’t approve of his weight gain.
“They would slap me and beat me and threaten to tie a rope around me and pull me with the car to get me to exercise,” he recalled. “That made my emotional problems worse, so I ate even more.”
Soon after, he began drinking alcohol.
“I was drinking alcohol by the time I was 10 years old,” he said.
He said he would eat secretly to avoid his parents’ ire.
“I would get up at night when everyone else was asleep and cook an entire meal for myself — and eat it all,” he said. “I would eat an entire chicken and a gallon of mashed potatoes and gravy and dessert at one time and still be hungry for more.”
By the time he graduated high school, he weighed 450 pounds.
By the time he was 23, he weighed 550 pounds. He knows this because he went to the Purina feed store in Rosenberg and stood on the scale that weighed farm animals.
“No one could believe it. The feed store workers couldn’t believe it. Even I couldn’t believe it. I knew I was big but I didn’t know just how big.”
Helping others
A therapist who had helped him deal with his emotional issues inspired him to help others in the same capacity.
He went on a mission trip to Europe with his church in 1994.
“I was a volunteer, and encourager and I really liked it. I liked helping other people,” he said.
In 2000, after years of living in London, he and the other missionaries went to Jamaica, Antigua, St. Lucia, St. Kitt’s, St. Martin and other Caribbean islands.
He spent three years in St. Lucia, working for the ministry as an administrator of security technical services — a desk job that kept him off his feet.
“I was weighing about 900 pounds at that point in my life and I was having trouble even walking,” he recalled. ‘I could only take about five steps.”
Life at that weight was difficult, he said.
“I would crush toilets and wheel chairs just by sitting on them,” he recalled.
He couldn’t fit inside an automobile. He couldn’t fit through doorways. Even cleaning himself proved difficult.
“At that point in my life, I was waiting to die,” he said. “I didn’t want to die, but my doctors all told me I was going to die unless I lost a lot of weight,” he said.
In 2000, a doctor on the island warned him that his weight could be fatal for him and prescribed him pills. They reduced the fluid in his body. He lost 60 pounds.
‘Stop eating, fatty!’
Even at 840 pounds, he was a sight to see, he recalled with a chuckle. “Everyone wanted to see the fat, black man,” he said. “They came from all over the island just to see me. They had heard about me, the big man in town, and wanted to see me for themselves. They would just stare at me. I felt like I was a circus freak. They would ask me, ‘Are you for real?’ Or, ‘Are you sure you’re not wearing a fat suit?’ They were very cruel.”
In public they were especially mean.
‘People would stare at me wherever I went. They would yell at me, ‘Stop eating, fatty!’ or ‘Lose weight, you fat bastard!’ They even let their children laugh at me and call me names.”
He married his first wife at this time. The marriage didn’t last.
In 2003, he developed pulmonary edema.
“The doctor told me I was dying and nobody could survive that long with pulmonary edema,” Terry recalled. “He put me into a hospital for about a week.”
After he was stable enough to travel, the doctor scheduled him a surgical procedure in Canada.
Flying proved problematic
“I was so big that I couldn’t fit in a single seat of an airplane, I had to have an entire aisle to myself,” he recalled. “Other passengers would see me and wouldn’t want to fly on the same plane as me. They would yell: ‘I’m not going to fly with this fat bastard!”
Although such outbursts hurt his feelings, Terry said he understood their fear.
“They were worried I would block the exit if the plane crashed or they were worried I was too heavy for the plane,” he recalled. “But I told them, the plane is carrying thousands and thousands of pounds of luggage and fuel, it can carry me, too.”
To board the plane, airport security personnel and firefighters had to wheel him aboard on a pallet through the cargo door where food carts were loaded and unloaded.
“They put a chair on the pallet and then lifted the pallet with one of those pallet dollies and pushed me onto the plane and to my seat,” he said. “You should have seen the faces of the people in the airport when they rolled me through the terminal.”
His size prevented him from using the restroom during the flight.
“I would just have to hold it, sometimes for hours,” he said. “I would just sit there and sweat and watch the clock.” Once, he held it for a 12-hour flight. Other times, well, he went where he sat.
“I knew how to travel by plane. I brought along plastic trash bags, blankets and towels and wet wipes.”
He didn’t go into details but then he didn’t need to.
The memory still grosses him out to this day.
“It was gross for me and it was gross for the other people on the plane, but what could I do?” he said.
Getting him off the plane proved equally problematic.
“I told them how to do it because I had flown in the past and knew what to do,” Terry said.
“I told them I needed two men under each arm to lift me up and take me to the exit. At the exit I was placed on the hydraulic lifter that brought the carts of food to the plane’s galley each trip.”
Slowly losing pounds
Eventually, Terry made it to his destination, a hospital in Pittsburgh, Penn., where he underwent gastric bypass surgery.
Afterward, he was sent to a rehab in New Jersey where his church had an office. He weighed 800 pounds.
Terry said he was forced to crawl up three flights of stairs each day to get to his attic apartment.
He lived there for a year and a half.
“Yeah, it was miserable,” he recalled.
By 2006, he started attending sessions with a weight-loss expert in New Jersey.
“Everyone in the office was shocked at how big I was,” he recalled. “And they saw big people all the time. A lot of big people walked through their door but they had never seen anyone as big as me.”
Because he was poor, Terry was sent to the Ambassadors for the Morbid Obesity in America to see if the nonprofit could help him.
“I asked them, ‘You’ve got an ambassador for fat people?’ I couldn’t believe it.”
It was run by Muhammad Ali’s daughter.
The nonprofit sent him to a weight-loss program in Ohio, where he took classes in nutrition.
“Basically, it was a course that dietitians took,” he recalled. “It taught me how to eat healthier. I had always eaten whatever I wanted but after taking these nutrition classes I understood I had been eating the wrong foods my entire life. I had been eating thousands and thousands of useless calories each meal.”
He dropped 25 pounds in the first week, he recalled.
A gastric sleeve procedure helped him lose another 150 pounds, he said.
Moving back home
By 2007, he was weighing in at 650 pounds.
Later that year, he moved to North Carolina and started another weight-loss program.
Over the course of a year, he lost more weight through eating right and exercise.
At the end of the year, he flew back to the church’s facility in St. Martin.
“My weight loss blew my bosses’ minds,” he recalled. “They couldn’t believe the change in me. They remembered me when I was weighing 850-900 pounds.”
He moved back to London but snapped a tooth off and had to return to Texas to have it replaced.
“I hadn’t been home in 13 years and my family was shocked at how big I was,” he said. “I weighed 600 pounds at the time and I told them I had weighed over 900 pounds at one point in my life. They couldn’t believe it.”
He spent three months in Houston while his tooth was being repaired and then returned to London for a few months.
After Hurricane Ike hit the Texas coast in 2008, Terry moved back to Houston to live full time.
More surgeries
In December of that year, he underwent yet another surgical procedure to help him lose weight. This procedure removed his stomach.
“I was left only with my small intestine,” he said.
The blood transfusions and procedure put him into a coma, he said.
“All of the medications I had to take and all of the blood transfusions I went through made my hair fall out and teeth loose or start to fall out,” he said. “I was in a coma four times.”
Eventually, doctors understood he was suffering from a lack of nutrients and rushed him to the ER, he recalled.
“I woke up in March or April of 2009 and didn’t know where I was,” he said.
In 2010, he remarried.
However, an infection at the site of the gastric sleeve bypass put him back in the hospital.
He was sent to a rehab in his hometown of Richmond.
By 2013, he had recovered and for the first time since high school, he weighed less than 200 pounds.
Finding a job
The surgeries, the healthy diet, and the exercise made it possible for him to find work for the first time in years.
“I had always worked for the church,” he explained. “I had never really worked for anyone else. I had worked for the ministry all my adult life because that was the only place I could work because of my weight. The ministry took care of me, gave me a place to live and food to eat.”
Terry found work with a new and novel company that offered ride sharing — Uber.
Not out of the woods yet
In 2017, he passed out unexpectedly.
Years of drinking alcohol and poor eating habits had taken their toll on his kidneys and body, he said.
“The doctors told me I had renal failure,” he recalled. “They told me my kidneys had shut down and that if I live, I would be on dialysis for the rest of my life.”
Terry didn’t like the sound of that.
“I told them, ‘No way I will live on dialysis for the rest of my life.’ If I had to die, I wanted to go out on my own and on my own way.”
Medicinal marijuana helped with the pain and before long, he was on his feet again, he said.
“The doctors were surprised to see me up and walking again,” he said. “They told me, ‘We didn’t expect you to live long.”
A will to live
Terry figures he has lost over 4,000 pounds in his lifetime.
“I gained weight, lost weight and gained it back,” he explained.
Even at the darkest moments, he never gave up on life.
“I never thought to myself that I should just give up on life,” he said. “I wanted to live. I knew it would be hard but I knew I still had things I wanted to do in life, like help others.”
Terry decided to share his life story with Herald readers in the hope it would inspire others in poor health or who were making poor life decisions.
“Just know that help is out there,” he said. “There are people out there who are willing to help you if you just reach out to them.”
He accepted help, and today he is a shadow of his former self.
“Since I seriously started losing weight in 2003, I have lost 680 pounds!” he said. “I’m going to have a shirt made that says, ‘Mr. 680’ on it and when people ask me what it means I will tell them my story.
Part of that story: The will to survive.
“When things are at their worst, remember you still have lots to do with your life. Don’t give up. Get the medical procedure. Go to rehab. Take classes on exercise and nutrition. Do whatever it takes to keep living. Things will get better. You can turn your life around. I’m proof of that.”
