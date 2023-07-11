Lamar High School graduate Terry Amy figures he was likely the largest person alive at one point in his life.

He said he weighed upward of 900 pounds when he lived on the tiny island of St. Lucia in the Caribbean.

“People would make the three-hour drive across the island just to come see the fat, black man,” he recalled. “It was like they were going to the circus, and I was the circus. They couldn’t believe their eyes.”

Terry was born on June 12, 1967 at Polly Ryon Hospital in Richmond.

He attended A.W. Jackson Elementary School, Travis Elementary School, Deaf Smith Elementary School and David Crockett Middle School and George Junior High.

By the time he started his freshman year at Lamar Consolidated High School, he had already started packing on the pounds.

An emotional journey

