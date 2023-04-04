How to rid your lawn of chinch bugs

Hello, Laid-back Gardeners, I wanted to put this possible problem out early.
A very common pest in our lawns is a Chinch Bug infestation. It usually presents itself as a dry, somewhat circular, patch in your lawn. Many people m i s t a ke n l y assume that it is a symptom of drought stress. But, when watered and it does not respond, the grass does not perk up, this infestation is usually the cause.
These symptoms can begin to appear in late spring to early summer, thus the early heads-up.
If left untreated, the second hatch of eggs will appear in late summer and the population will grow even greater. They overwinter in our lawns and emerge when temperatures start to heat up. They suck the juices out of the blade juices then secret a toxin which will kill the grass.
An easy way to identify if this is your issue is to remove the top and bottom of a metal can, push it into the ground and fill it with water. If you have chinch bugs, they will float to the top.
The most common in our area has a black body with white wings and an hourglass image on its back. The adult is only about a quarter inch in length.
The best prevention for Chinch Bug infestation is to 1) keep your lawn sufficiently irrigated 2) keep it dethatched. This is their favorite spot to overwinter, and 3) mow your grass-type at the correct height and regularly.
