Republican voters in Fort Bend County mirrored their counterparts in the rest of the state by choosing incumbent Attorney General Ken Paxton over George P. Bush in Tuesday’s primary run-off election.

Here’s how Fort Bend voters cast their ballots in the Republican Primary run-off election and the Democratic Primary run-off election (statewide followed by local; percentage and number of votes).

Republican Primars

U.S. Rep. District 7

Tim Stroud — 36.43%

Johnny Teague — 63.57%

Tim Stroud — 40.01%, 1,201

Johnny Teague — 59.99%, 1,801

Attorney General

Ken Paxton — 67.96%

George P. Bush — 32.04%

Ken Paxton — 71.84%, 14,750

George P. Bush — 28.16%, 5,782.

General Land Office

Dawn Buckingham — 68.79%

Tim Westley — 31.21%

Dawn Buckingham — 74.70%, 14,384

Tim Westley — 25.30%, 4,872.

Railroad Commissioner

Wayne Christian — 65.04%

Sara Stogner — 34.96%

Wayne Christian — 65.63%, 12,908

Sarah Stogner — 34.37%, 6,760.

House District 85

Phil Stephenson — 42% 5,891

Stan Kitzman — 58% 8,134

Phil Stephenson — 58.67%, 528 to Stan Kitzman — 41.33%, 372

Precinct Chair 1006

Debra L. Cates — 73.11%, 280

Rosemary B. Homeister — 26.89%, 103

Precinct Chair 1057

Pat Hebert — 34.27%, 85

Rebecca Clark — 65.73%, 163

Precinct Chair 1104

Jessica Morgan — 72.06%, 294

Paula Gibson — 27.94%, 114

Precinct Chair 1122

Jay Tangney — 21.51%, 37

James Hebert — 62.21%, 107

Blair Bevis — 16.28%, 28

Precinct Chair 1142

Melissa Petrijcuk — 47.59%, 69

Thomas McCaig —52.41%, 76

Precinct Chair 1149

John Greene — 59.26%, 272

Trevor Hall — 40.74%, 99

Precinct Chair 3119

Gwen Curtice 5— 7.51%, 134

Sheila King Wright — 42.49%, 99

Precinct Chair 4082

Joe Walz — 88.89%, 216

Zo Luke — 11.11%, 27

Precinct Chair 4141

Joe Grace II — 59.09%, 273

Lillian Gray — 40.91%, 189.

Democrats

Lt. Governor

Mike Collier — 54.79%

Michelle Beckley — 45.21%

Mike Collier — 56.04%, 9,986

Michelle Beckley — 43.96%, 7,834

Attorney General

Joe Jaworski — 37.28%

Rochelle Mercedes Garza — 62.72%

Joe Jaworski — 48.54%, 8,654

Rochelle Mercedes Garza — 51.46%, 9,173.

State Comptroller

Angel Luis Vega — 38.6%

Janet T. Dudding — 61.4%

Angel Luis Vega — 36.79%, 6,395

Janet T. Dudding — 63.21%, 10,989

General Land Office

Jay Kleberg — 52.91%

Sandragrace Martinez — 47.09%

Jay Kleberg — 53.44%, 9,302

Sandragrace Martinez — 46.56%, 8,105

State Rep. District 76

Vanesia R. Johnson — 37.07%, 2,091

Suleman Lalani — 62.93%, 3,550.

County Treasurer

Qaisar Q. Imam — 49.91%, 8,995

Albert Tibbs — 50.09%, 9,026

Precinct 4 Commissioner

Neeta Sane — 39.33%, 2,087

Dexter L. McCoy — 60.67%, 3,220.

Justice of the Peace Precinct 3

Sonia Rash — 58.90%, 3,404

Husein Hadi — 41.10%, 2,375

Democratic County Chair

Allison Drew — 39.69%, 6,899

Cynthia Ginyard — 60.31%, 10,484.

Precinct Chair 2058

Jennifer Jacobs — 63.93%, 39

Cynthia Ann Bennett — 36.07%, 22

Precinct Chair 2059

Delores E. Felix — 33.04%, 75

Rodney Griffin — 66.96%, 152

Precinct Chair 3137

Shaizad “Sam” A. Chatriwala— 44.53%, 61

Dylan B. Russell — 55.47%, 76

Precinct Chair 4066

April L. Jones — 79.83%, 281

Ena Puder — 20.17%, 71

