Republican voters in Fort Bend County mirrored their counterparts in the rest of the state by choosing incumbent Attorney General Ken Paxton over George P. Bush in Tuesday’s primary run-off election.
Here’s how Fort Bend voters cast their ballots in the Republican Primary run-off election and the Democratic Primary run-off election (statewide followed by local; percentage and number of votes).
Republican Primars
U.S. Rep. District 7
Tim Stroud — 36.43%
Johnny Teague — 63.57%
Tim Stroud — 40.01%, 1,201
Johnny Teague — 59.99%, 1,801
Attorney General
Ken Paxton — 67.96%
George P. Bush — 32.04%
Ken Paxton — 71.84%, 14,750
George P. Bush — 28.16%, 5,782.
General Land Office
Dawn Buckingham — 68.79%
Tim Westley — 31.21%
Dawn Buckingham — 74.70%, 14,384
Tim Westley — 25.30%, 4,872.
Railroad Commissioner
Wayne Christian — 65.04%
Sara Stogner — 34.96%
Wayne Christian — 65.63%, 12,908
Sarah Stogner — 34.37%, 6,760.
House District 85
Phil Stephenson — 42% 5,891
Stan Kitzman — 58% 8,134
Phil Stephenson — 58.67%, 528 to Stan Kitzman — 41.33%, 372
Precinct Chair 1006
Debra L. Cates — 73.11%, 280
Rosemary B. Homeister — 26.89%, 103
Precinct Chair 1057
Pat Hebert — 34.27%, 85
Rebecca Clark — 65.73%, 163
Precinct Chair 1104
Jessica Morgan — 72.06%, 294
Paula Gibson — 27.94%, 114
Precinct Chair 1122
Jay Tangney — 21.51%, 37
James Hebert — 62.21%, 107
Blair Bevis — 16.28%, 28
Precinct Chair 1142
Melissa Petrijcuk — 47.59%, 69
Thomas McCaig —52.41%, 76
Precinct Chair 1149
John Greene — 59.26%, 272
Trevor Hall — 40.74%, 99
Precinct Chair 3119
Gwen Curtice 5— 7.51%, 134
Sheila King Wright — 42.49%, 99
Precinct Chair 4082
Joe Walz — 88.89%, 216
Zo Luke — 11.11%, 27
Precinct Chair 4141
Joe Grace II — 59.09%, 273
Lillian Gray — 40.91%, 189.
Democrats
Lt. Governor
Mike Collier — 54.79%
Michelle Beckley — 45.21%
Mike Collier — 56.04%, 9,986
Michelle Beckley — 43.96%, 7,834
Attorney General
Joe Jaworski — 37.28%
Rochelle Mercedes Garza — 62.72%
Joe Jaworski — 48.54%, 8,654
Rochelle Mercedes Garza — 51.46%, 9,173.
State Comptroller
Angel Luis Vega — 38.6%
Janet T. Dudding — 61.4%
Angel Luis Vega — 36.79%, 6,395
Janet T. Dudding — 63.21%, 10,989
General Land Office
Jay Kleberg — 52.91%
Sandragrace Martinez — 47.09%
Jay Kleberg — 53.44%, 9,302
Sandragrace Martinez — 46.56%, 8,105
State Rep. District 76
Vanesia R. Johnson — 37.07%, 2,091
Suleman Lalani — 62.93%, 3,550.
County Treasurer
Qaisar Q. Imam — 49.91%, 8,995
Albert Tibbs — 50.09%, 9,026
Precinct 4 Commissioner
Neeta Sane — 39.33%, 2,087
Dexter L. McCoy — 60.67%, 3,220.
Justice of the Peace Precinct 3
Sonia Rash — 58.90%, 3,404
Husein Hadi — 41.10%, 2,375
Democratic County Chair
Allison Drew — 39.69%, 6,899
Cynthia Ginyard — 60.31%, 10,484.
Precinct Chair 2058
Jennifer Jacobs — 63.93%, 39
Cynthia Ann Bennett — 36.07%, 22
Precinct Chair 2059
Delores E. Felix — 33.04%, 75
Rodney Griffin — 66.96%, 152
Precinct Chair 3137
Shaizad “Sam” A. Chatriwala— 44.53%, 61
Dylan B. Russell — 55.47%, 76
Precinct Chair 4066
April L. Jones — 79.83%, 281
Ena Puder — 20.17%, 71
