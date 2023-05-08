SUGAR LAND — Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital is celebrating 25 years of service to Fort Bend County and surrounding areas. Methodist Health Center – Sugar Land opened in March 1998. It was the first time the Houston Methodist system launched a new community hospital. It opened with 22 patient beds and 160 employees. Today, Houston Methodist Sugar Land has 350 patient beds and more than 2,700 employees.
During an April 28 employee celebration to mark the hospital’s silver anniversary, Houston Methodist President and Chief Executive Officer Marc Boom, M.D., recalled the grand opening of Houston Methodist Sugar Land 25 years ago. “I remember turning and saying, ‘I think we are going to need a bigger hospital.’ It took us a little while, but look at where we are today,” he said. “You all are trailblazers because this was our very first site that we built outside the Texas Medical Center.”
In its first 25 years, Houston Methodist Sugar Land has delivered more than 49,000 babies, recorded nearly 1 million ER visits and completed more than 200,00 surgeries. The hospital achieved Magnet® redesignation in April 2022, the highest national honor for nursing excellence. Only 8.9 percent of hospitals in the United States are designated Magnet.
"Every single day through the past 25 years, the one thing that has never changed is you, your dedication, your adherence to our faith basis as an institution,” Boom said.
Chief Executive Officer and Regional Executive Vice President Chris Siebenaler also addressed employees at Friday’s celebration and expressed his gratitude. “It’s great we were able to achieve some of those things, but at the end of the day people will remember how we made them feel, that we took care of the whole person – the physical, the emotional, the spiritual needs – that is really rooted in what we do in terms of our faith basis and in our values driven care. You are making a difference in people’s lives.”
Houston Methodist Sugar Land currently has three patient towers and comprehensive centers of excellence including cardiology, neurosciences, oncology, orthopedics, urology and women’s services. There are three medical office buildings, with a fourth opening soon. Houston Methodist Sugar Land also has primary care and specialty physician offices located throughout the community, along with an offsite emergency care center in Missouri City.
“Over the last 25 years, we have had the privilege of caring for the Fort Bend community. We could not have been successful without the dedication of our staff – past and present. We’re the hospital this community depends on – where our neighbors experience unparalleled safety, quality and service,” Siebenaler said.
