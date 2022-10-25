Garden Club of Richmond hostess Barbara Benes, along with her co hostesses Justine Huselton Carol Edwards, Marilyn Long, and Vicki Ward donned Happy Fall aprons to welcome club members to their October meeting.
After a brief social the members listened to an informative program on Richmond,Texas presented by Jerry Jones who has been with the city for two years. He is part of Develop Richmond, helping to expand business and economic development in the city. They are wanting to welcome small businesses, boutique retail, and other businesses that enhance the community of Richmond, a city with unique history and character. Richmond has been slower to develop because it has “taken its time” to be more intentional with its growth.
Courtney Raska, president of Garden Club of Richmond, called the meeting to order and thanked the hostesses for their hard work. Parliamentarian Claudia Wright shared the quote for the month, “Very little is needed to make a happy life, it is within yourself. So choose happy!”
Chairperson for the Anniversary Garden, Marilyn Long, thanked Barbara Benes and Cathy Madrone for helping her plant pansies to brighten the garden. Bulbs will be planted at a later date.
Caladium sale chairperson, Nancie Rain, said that order forms have been emailed to all customers unless someone requests regular mail. Printed forms can be obtained. Due to inflation there has been a slight price increase, but if anyone is interested in checking the #1 bulbs out, Nancie can be contacted at 713-898-8359 or nrain@comcast.net
Membership chairperson Laurel Wendt announced that Whitney Ward Laferre and Libby King are new members of the club.
Updated information on the Nashville trip this spring was given by Emily Scherer and Keely Knipling. A possible field trip to the Music Box Theatre will be discussed by Pam Scarborough in November
